Former K-pop star Seungri gets three in jail

A court on Thursday convicted former South Korean K-pop star known as Seungri and sentenced him to three years in prison and fined nearly $1 million.

He was convicted of crimes including procuring prostitutes for potential investors, local media reported.

The trial of Seungri, real name is Lee Seung-hyun, is part of a far-reaching scandal involving a network of pop stars, businessmen and cops alleged to have colluded and enabled tax evasion, bribery, and prostitution at some of the glitziest clubs in Seoul's swanky Gangnam district.

According to Reuters, the court found Lee guilty of nine charges, including embezzling funds from the nightclubs, overseas gambling, and procuring prostitutes for foreign investors in his business..

South Korean citizens are banned by law from gambling at casinos even when travelling abroad.

