 
close
Thu Aug 12, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 12, 2021

Former K-pop star Seungri gets three in jail

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Aug 12, 2021
Former K-pop star Seungri gets three in jail

A court on Thursday convicted former South Korean K-pop star known as Seungri and  sentenced him to three years in prison and fined nearly $1 million.

He was  convicted of crimes including procuring prostitutes for potential investors, local media reported.

The trial of Seungri, real name is Lee Seung-hyun, is part of a far-reaching scandal involving a network of pop stars, businessmen and cops alleged to have colluded and enabled tax evasion, bribery, and prostitution at some of the glitziest clubs in Seoul's swanky Gangnam district.

According to Reuters, the court found Lee guilty of nine charges, including embezzling funds from the nightclubs, overseas gambling, and procuring prostitutes for foreign investors in his business.. 

South Korean citizens are banned by law from gambling at casinos even when travelling abroad.

More From Entertainment

Latest News