Billie Eilish pokes fun at her old style after a fan calls her new look 'Boring'

Billie Eilish, who seems to be very happy with the switch up, hilariously responded to a fan who called her new look 'Boring'.

The music sensation's Happier Than Ever album mesmerised admirers with some great music videos, and her new look. But unfortunately, some of her fans aren't as pleased.



Eilish was hosting a little Q&A on Instagram about her new album when someone commented about her new look. "No more plain boring outfits [we're] so tired. what happened to you."

The award-winning singer didn't miss a beat and responded in her own way as she asked. "What you want this again?" She also shared an old snap of herself in a blue baggy outfit with matching hair.

Billie Eilish, who is winning hearts with her melodious voice and hit songs, is still being targeted by some unscrupulous elements over her choice of clothes and styles. The singer recently spoke to British Vogue about her evolving style and her decision to wear more form-fitting looks.

