Web Desk
August 11, 2021

Will Queen Elizabeth react to allegations against her son?

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Will Queen Elizabeth react to allegations against her son?

British media and  royal experts are discussing  Queen Elizabeth's  reaction to  sexual abuse allegations levelled against her son Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York has been  sued by Virginia Giuffre for allegedly sexually abusing her while she was a minor.

Royal commentator Angela Levin on Tuesday said that Queen Elizabeth will be very cautious in her response to the sexual allegations against Prince Andrew.

"This will be hanging over like a dark cloud," she said while talking to Sky News.

Prince Andrew, who has denied the allegations, is said to have met his mother Queen Elizabeth at Balomoral where the monarch has taken residence.

Giuffre filed a lawsuit on Monday, accusing Andrew of raping her thrice between 1999 and 2002. The duke has denied the accusations.

Reacting to the allegations, some social media users said the Queen would not react publicly to the allegations against her son.


