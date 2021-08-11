I'm safe from nothing: Ryan Reynolds says Blake Lively, kids troll him all the time

Forget Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds is not even safe from his own kids when it comes to trolling.

The Free Guy actor spoke to People about internet trolling, something which he is all too familiar with.

When asked if he ever got trolled himself, the Deadpool actor went on to reveal that there is no one in the house that spares him.

"Oh, God, yes, I do. Are you kidding me? I live with one. My wife [Blake Lively] trolls the [expletive] out of me. Why would I go online? I've got it right here at home," he said.

"Even my daughters [James, 6½, Inez, 4½, and Betty, 22 months,] now troll me, so like I'm safe from nothing," he added.