Britney Spears weighs in on her conservatorship drama

Britney Spears has opened up about her conservatorship battle in an Instagram post

Pop icon Britney Spears is weighing in on her conservatorship battle as she revealed that the world only knows about half of the drama related to it.

The Toxic singer shared a GIF on Instagram of a fan waving a pink ‘Free Britney’ flag outside their home.

Along with the photo, Spears wrote: "Geez look at that flag!!!! I was like 'My flag up over the American Flag !?!?' … Yes … I'm tooting my own horn…is that bad?”

"I know in my previous post I said you guys know my situation but LET ME CLARIFY ... you only know half of it !!!! And for a lot of you who say I should be cautious with what I post … I mean if you REALLY THINK ABOUT IT … with what I've been through I believe I been WAAAY TOO CAUTIOUS !!!! One day I will live on the edge !!!! One day,” she shared.

In an earlier post, Spears wrote that she would be less active on Instagram owing to how her posts were getting misconstrued by the media.



"In a system where I've felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best - The world can be a nasty place ... I know it ... you know it … kill them with kindness,” she shared.

"Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I'm gonna post a little less from now on,” she added.