Kendall posts heartfelt message to Kylie Jenner along with snaps from their childhood

Kendall Jenner made Kylie Jenner cry on her 24the birthday by sharing heartwarming throwback snaps of her sisters.



The Supermodel celebrated Kylie's 24th birthday in style as she shared a series of sweet throwback photos to express her true love for the makeup mogul.

Kendall shared snaps to Instagram on Tuesday with a heartfelt message to Kylie along with snaps from their childhood as well as more recent photos including the sisters wearing matching outfits at the 2019 Met Gala.

"Happy birthday to my baby sister" she wrote next to a photo of the two at the beach before sharing a snap of them as children. In the photo, a young Kendall can be seen cuddling up to Kylie who was just a baby at the time.

She captioned the throwback: "I will hold you like this forever and ever."

Other pics in the post included the sisters lying in bed together with the caption "my soul mate, we were put here together for a reason."



The last photo in the series showed Kendall holding baby Kylie for the first time. We're not crying, you're crying.