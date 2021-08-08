Bella Hadid details struggles processing her personal image: ‘I was enormously pressured’

Web Desk

Bella Hadid recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the social pressure she faced with her image as a party crazed adolescence.

The model got candid over it all during her interview with Vogue magazine and was quoted saying, “It's like there were two Bellas. Me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and 'Bella Hadid' the alter ego, who was — I dunno — a sexbot who goes out every night?”

By the end of it, “I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that's all people wanted from me.”



Going to parties constantly and living it up in the night life started up getting to her and made her social anxiety skyrocket.

But now, the model allows herself and her followers grace, and even shares glimpses of her true personality through Instagram highlights.