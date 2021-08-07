Kathy Griffin shares health update after getting discharged following lung surgery

Comedian Kathy Griffin has been warmly welcomed back home by her dogs after successful lung surgery as she battles cancer.

The outspoken comic, 60, had her lung removed after she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer earlier this week.



Griffin in a Twitter post revealed that she was welcomed back home by her canines.

“Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack,” she wrote alongside a video.

Griffin is a trailblazing comedian whose first album For Your Consideration, released in 2008, was the first by a woman to debut at the top of the Billboard comedy charts.



She went on to release five more albums, and has appeared in multiple films and television shows throughout her stand-up career.

But in 2017 the award-winning performer posed with a prop depicting then-president Donald Trump's severed, bloodied head.

Though she rapidly back-pedaled and apologized, the stunt cost her a job with CNN and united conservatives and liberals in outrage.