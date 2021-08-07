Arrest made in hit-and-run death case of ‘Gone Girl’ star Lisa Banes

Police have taken a man into custody over the scooter hit-and-run that killed Hollywood star Lisa Banes two months ago.



Identified as 26-year-old Brian Boyd, the suspect was taken into custody on Thursday, according to CBS News and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to yield to a pedestrian, per the New York Police Department.



Per sources cited by the Daily Post, patrol cops had identified Boyd from a wanted poster after which the arrest was made.

Banes was known best for roles in Gone Girl and Cocktail.

She was rushed to the hospital in New York City on June 4 after she was struck in a hit-and-run.

She was enroute to a dinner party near Lincoln Center before meeting her wife when an individual on a red and black motorcycle “with no plate” struck her at 6:30pm, reported The New York Post.

The driver ran a red light and continued north bound when Banes had the right of way when she was run over in a crosswalk at West 64th and Amsterdam Ave.