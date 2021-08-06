Bella Thorne announces release date of her first-ever film with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo

Web Desk

American actress and singer Bella Thorne has announced the release date of her first-ever film Time Is Up with fiancé Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.



The Infamous actor took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with the fiancé saying “I’ve never filmed a movie before with someone I’m romantically involved with, and I’m so happy I got to fall in love with you on screen and off screen a million times over.”

Bella further said “If you love romance movies “Time Is Up” is the one for you!”

“We wanted to do a very special preview screening for our fans.. we’ll see you in selected theaters on the 9th of September”.



Benjamin Mascolo also took to Instagram and shared the poster of his first-ever film with Bella and confirmed its release date.

He said “TIME IS UP. The movie. In theaters the 9th of September.”

Commenting on the post, Bella said “I’m so incredibly proud of u.”



Bella Thorne and Benjamin started dating in 2019 and announced the engagement in March 2021.