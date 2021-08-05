Coronavirus in Pakistan becomes deadlier as positivity ratio exceeds 9%

File photo

ISLAMABAD: Alarm bells are ringing as Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 9.06% Thursday morning for the first time in nearly three months.

The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,661 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country over the last 24 hours after 62,462 tests were taken.

The data showed a rapid increase in the number of daily cases and deaths and active cases as Pakistan continues its fight against a deadly fourth wave of the virus.







60 more people died from the COVID-19 during the same period, pushing the national death tally to 23,635. The number of active cases is 77,409.

However, the number of recovered patients stands at 952,616 and the total cases of the country are 1,053,660, NCOC's stats showed.

According to a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh has reached 392,433, 146,485 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 360,494 in Punjab, 89,117 in Islamabad, 30,880 in Balochistan, 25,778 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,473 in Gilgit-Baltistan.