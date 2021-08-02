Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds go on their 'first date' 10 years later

Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's love is evergreen as they celebrated they day they went on their first date, a decade later.

The couple marked their 10th anniversary of their first date as they enjoyed some sushi at the same restaurant where their love story began.

Blake took to her Instagram Story to share an adorable snap of their outing which she captioned, "10 years later. We still go out on our first date. But in much more comfortable shoes."

She also added more snaps in which one was captioned, "If it weren't for this place. We wouldn't be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us.”

Meanwhile, the Deadpool actor shared an adorable selfie of them in front the restaurant which he hilariously captioned, "Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date.”

The humour didn’t end there as the Free Guy star re-posted a broader version of the same photo explaining hilariously why.

"Posting this again because I cut out my wife's cute earrings," he wrote. "She trained me better than this. Sorry if I let anyone down."

Blake then shared his post to her story, adding, "That's right."



