Ariana Grande animates in new video game collaboration ‘Rift Tour’ event

Web Desk

Award winning singer and songwriter Ariana Grande has joined hands with the popular video game Fortnite as part of their Rift Tour event.



The event includes a live caricature animated duplicate of Grande, right within the Fortnite cyber space and fans are already gushing over the design.

The teaser promises an interactive and fun “musical experience” that will also allow fans to work with Grande as a playable character.

According to Rolling Stone, the new characterization will be made public by August 6th-8th.



Details of the Rift Tour however are still shrouded in mystery but industry specialists speculate that it will be similar to the the “Astronomical” show Travis Scott staged that released in April of 2020.

Other than the original avatar (character) ‘skin’, special products exclusive to her character will also be released during the entire tour special.







