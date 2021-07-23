 
Fri Jul 23, 2021
July 23, 2021

Megan Fox looks stunning in latest photo-shoot for Basic Magazine

Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Megan Fox looks stunning in latest photo-shoot for Basic Magazine

Megan Fox on  Thursday left millions of fans swooning over her as she shared multiple pictures  from her latest photo-shoot.

The "Transformers" actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the  photo-shoot for  "Basic Magazine".

Megan Fox also posted a full video of her photo-shoot for the publication to her Instagram stories.

More than 1.3 million people liked her pictures within  a few hours after she had shared the post.

Megan has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly since her split with husband Brian Austin Green.

