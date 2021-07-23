Megan Fox looks stunning in latest photo-shoot for Basic Magazine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Megan Fox on Thursday left millions of fans swooning over her as she shared multiple pictures from her latest photo-shoot.
The "Transformers" actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in the photo-shoot for "Basic Magazine".
Megan Fox also posted a full video of her photo-shoot for the publication to her Instagram stories.
More than 1.3 million people liked her pictures within a few hours after she had shared the post.
Megan has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly since her split with husband Brian Austin Green.