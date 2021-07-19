Jaren Lewison opens up on ‘Never Have I Ever’s complex love triangle

Jarren Lewison, who plays Ben Gross on the series, spoke about the complicated finale of 'Never Have I Ever'

Netflix hit series Never Have I Ever has been all the rage ever since the second season of the show was dropped recently.

Star of the show, Jarren Lewison, who plays Ben Gross on the series, spoke to Metro.co.uk about the complicated finale and what the future holds for his relationship with Devi Vishwakumar [Maitreyi Ramakrishnan].

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

“I know #TeamBen has been heartbroken over the finale moment, however, I truly think it creates some incredible conflict,” he said.

“Paxton will be a boyfriend for the first time, Devi will navigate a romantic relationship, and we have no idea what Ben will do. It’s juicy, interesting, complex, and messy, which I love,” he went on to say.

Talking about the love triangle and how it has kept fans on their toes, Lewison said: “I think we provide a modern spin on the triangle. Our show is female-driven, and it is really exciting for viewers to see a south Asian woman be at the center of the triangle.”

“Additionally, it is jaw-dropping at times. It’s witty, fresh, and you’ll be screaming at the TV one way or another. That’s good TV!” he added.

“I think I have to say I am team Ben, but obviously, I think it is super important that Devi learns to love herself and continues to explore that,” he said.

“She needs to grow and mature to find out which boy is best for her when she is ready for an adult relationship!”

Talking about the show’s focus on diversity, Lewison said: “As an actor, the dream is to be a part of something that means more to people than a typical show.”

“Interacting with fans who explain how important certain representation was for them, and how incredible it felt for them to see themselves or their communities represented on screen is amazing. I am so proud to be a part of this groundbreaking story,” he added.