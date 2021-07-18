Prince William is urging social media companies to curb the spread of racist content

Prince William has spoken to the trio again since the game and was “sickened” by the abuse

Prince William has reportedly reached out to extend support to the England football players who had to face racist attacks after the loss in the Euro 2020 final.



The Daily Mail reported that the Duke of Cambridge had consoled the trio, who are Black, by heading down to the dressing room following England’s defeat against Italy in the final last Sunday.

An insider told the portal that William has spoken to the trio again since the game and was “sickened” by the abuse they had to endure.

The duke is also speaking to the Football Association about pressurizing social media companies to find a way to curb the spread of racist content on their sites.

Following the defeat last week, William issued a statement that read: It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”