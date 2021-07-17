Jennifer Hudson drops official audio for ‘Natural Woman’ track

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Award winning singer and songwriter Jennifer Hudson unveils her official audio track for the (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman song.
The song in question has been unveiled under Sony Music Entertainment’s official license and has been co-written alongside King and Jamie Hartman.
The song will also feature within the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic titled Respect.