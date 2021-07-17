 
close
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

Jennifer Hudson drops official audio for ‘Natural Woman’ track

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Jennifer Hudson drops official audio for ‘Natural Woman’ track
Jennifer Hudson drops official audio for ‘Natural Woman’ track

Award winning singer and songwriter Jennifer Hudson unveils her official audio track for the (You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman song.

The song in question has been unveiled under Sony Music Entertainment’s official license and has been co-written alongside King and Jamie Hartman.

The song will also feature within the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic titled Respect.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment

Latest News