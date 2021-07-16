Christina Aguilera gushes over daughter Rain: ‘She’s a no fuss kid’

Award winning singer and songwriter Christina Aguilera recently wore her heart on her sleeve and gushed over her daughter Rain’s “no fuss attitude.”

The singer got candid during her interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it'.”

“She's just no fuss, you know?" she adds. "She just doesn't want to be uncomfortable. She likes to keep it cozy, and some of my wardrobe from the past years is not cozy. It's just for show!”