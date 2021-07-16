Courteney Cox makes daughter Coco choose between young Joey or Chandler

Courteney Cox is making daughter Coco between Joey and Chandler.

The star, who played Monica Geller on Friends (1994-2004) recently played a game with her 17-year-old daughter titled "Who Knows Who Best."

In the game, both the mother and daughter were presented some questions to answer for another.

However, one of the questions also involved Courteney guessing whom amongst Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) would Coco date.

"Would you rather have a date with young Joey or young Chandler?" Cox read from the questions.

The star then guessed that the teen would prefer a young Joey Tribbiani.

"Correct," Coco responded, nodding.

