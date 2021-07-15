Gigi Hadid says she dealt with anxieties about motherhood before giving birth

Beauty and fashion icon Gigi Hadid is sharing a glimpse into her motherhood apprehensions before she gave birth to her and singer Zayn Malik's daughter Khai.



While in conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the 26-year-old model said she was fearful of taking on the role of a mother during her pregnancy and how she coped with the qualms.

“During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal,” she said.

“They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it,” she went on to say.

Gigi said that she would write down all about her “anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom?’”

“I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down I just liked the separation,” she continued.

“I’m not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write.”’

“I deal with a lot of things through just sitting and thinking and writing. People made jokes when Covid hit, like, ‘Oh, Gigi, you’ve been practicing quarantine for years now,’ because when I had a few days off, I would drive to the farm from the city and be with myself in my little cabin, making a resin chair or drying flowers,” she added.