Sofia Richie flaunts her fit physique in stunning outfit as she enjoys solo hike in Los Angeles

Sofia Richie looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white sports bra and red leggings while on a hike in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old model appeared to be a fitness diva as she flaunted her toned abs and impressive figure while enjoying the warm weather.

The Scott Disick's ex was seen keeping her incredible physique in peak condition as she took a solo hike through the hills of Los Angeles.

The fashionista rocked a white athletic top that exposed a small portion of her sculpted stomach while on her solo hike. She contrasted her top with a pair of maroon leggings that accentuated her curvy hips and chiseled legs, as well as a set of grey shoes.

Sofia Richie looked smashing as she accessorized with a few simple necklaces and hoop earrings, and wore a stylish pair of red sunglasses.



Last week, Richie shared a some snaps to her Instagram as she spent time with her beau, Elliot Grainge.

The two were initially romantically connected this past January when they were seen taking a stroll through Beverly Hills, and they were spotted on several outings over the next few months.

Prior to becoming involved with her current boyfriend, Richie was notably in a high-profile relationship with Scott Disick, which initially began in 2017.

