Drake Bell sentenced to probation over child endangerment

American actor and singer Drake Bell was handed a two-year sentence of probation and 200 hours of community service on Monday.

According to People, the former Nickelodeon star, who had pleaded guilty to child endangerment, is also forbidden from making contact with the 19-year-old victim, who called the actor “the epitome of evil” amid his sentencing hearing.

“He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me. He is a monster and a danger to children,” she said during the hearing that was held over Zoom.

“Jared Drake Bell is a pedophile and that is his legacy,” she added.

Bell apologized during the sentencing, saying: “I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way, but that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.”

His attorneys, Ian Friedman and Madelyn Grant added in a statement after the hearing: “Today’s plea and sentence reflect conduct for which Mr. Bell did accept responsibility. The victim’s allegations that went beyond that which all parties agreed, not only lack supporting evidence but are contradicted by the facts learned through extensive investigation.”

“As the court made clear, this plea was never about sexual misconduct or sexual relations with any person, let alone a minor,” they went on to say.

“Sexual registration was not imposed as Mr. Bell did not plead guilty to any such offense. Drake and his family are relieved to have this matter behind them. He looks forward to, once again, performing for all of his supportive fans around the world,” they added.