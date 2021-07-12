Dwayne Johnson features ‘appropriate destruction’ from Black Adam’ set

Award winning actor Dwayne Johnson shows off the destructive power of his Black Adam character via a sneak peek on social media.

The actor showed it all off on Instagram alongside a black and white photo of the aftermath as well as a caption that read “BLACK ADAM This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie.”

“You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit. (this is not your typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suit)”

“And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction. As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing.”

Check it out below:







