Bella Hadid wows fans as she graces Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid won hearts with her chic appearance on the Cannes red carpet as she rocked a black dress to show off her grace.
The 24-year-old model arrived at the premiere of Three Floors in a floor-length outfit with a neckline that did not cover her chest.
The amazing superstar concealed her modesty with a huge statement necklace in the shape of an upside down tree.
The catwalk star has been a regular fixture of the 74th film festival and has sported a string of show-stopping looks.
Bella Hadid's jewellery, which was attached to a gold chain, featured sprawling branches which spared her blushes.
Arriving at the opening night premiere of Annette, which stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, Bella wore a floor-length white gown with a long sheer black train.