Lea Seydoux: James Bond actress tests positive for coronavirus

French actress Lea Seydoux has tested positive for COVID-19 in Paris, Reuters reported while quoting Variety.

The James Bond actress was to appear next week at the Cannes Film Festival, where organisers are trying to keep COVID-19 contagion in check.

Seydoux is one of the big stars of this year's edition, with four films showing at Cannes, and three in its main competition, including Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch", which is to premiere on Monday.

Variety cited a spokesperson for Seydoux as confirming her positive test despite being fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. The spokesperson said she would remain in quarantine for now.

It was not immediately clear whether she would cancel her appearances.

