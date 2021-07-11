 
Sun Jul 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 11, 2021

Ed Sheeran gushes over BTS’ new single ‘Permission to Dance’

Ed Sheeran gushes over BTS' new single 'Permission to Dance'

Lyricist and singer Ed Sheeran recently showed off his excitement regarding the brand new BTS release titled Permission to Dance.

The singer shared a video to showcase his excitement and even captioned it to say, “Wrote this song a while ago and so happy it’s being heard on such a world stage and being sung by such talented people. Check out Permission to Dance by @bts.bighitofficial on all platforms x”

Check it out below:


