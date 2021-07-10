Netflix announces release date of 'The Witcher' season 2

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Netflix has finally announced the release date of much anticipated second season of 'The Witcher'.
According to the streaming giant, the second season of the fantasy series featuring Henry Cavill in the lead role will premier on December 17.
Taking to Instagram, Henry Cavill on Friday shared a trailer of the Netflix fantasy series on his social media accounts.
Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019.