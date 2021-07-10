 
Sat Jul 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2021

Netflix announces release date of 'The Witcher' season 2

Netflix announces release date of The Witcher season 2

Netflix has finally announced the release date of much anticipated second season of  'The Witcher'.

According to the streaming giant, the second season of the fantasy series featuring Henry Cavill in the lead role will premier  on December 17.

Taking to Instagram, Henry Cavill on Friday shared a trailer of the Netflix fantasy series on his social media accounts.

 Cavill plays a monster hunter in the series which premiered in 2019.


