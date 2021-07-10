 
Sat Jul 10, 2021
July 10, 2021

Chance the Rapper unveils concert film trailer for ‘Magnificent Coloring World’

Chance the Rapper unveils concert film trailer for ‘Magnificent Coloring World’

Chance the Rapper recently dropped his official trailer for the brand new concert film titled Magnificent Coloring World.

The film is set to premiere in Los Angeles on the 13th and 14th at AMC theaters.

The trailer in question showcases the a peek into rapper’s unique stage style and even includes testimonials from fans who saw the initial cut.

Check it out below:



