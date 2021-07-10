Prince William returns to polo after two years

Prince William is making a comeback to his beloved sport, Polo.

The Duke of Cambridge participated in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 at Guards Polo Club Windsor.

His participation comes in support of charities he and wife Kate Middleton both share including Centrepoint, East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH), Family Action, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, London Air Ambulance, Mountain Rescue England and Wales, and Tusk.

The last time Prince William grabbed a mallet was in 2019 when he won against brother Harry charitable day out in July 2019 with families.