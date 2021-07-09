Billie Eilish releases official MV for new single NDA

Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish has finally dropped her brand new single NDA and fans are in a frenzy over it’s the raw emotional depth of it all.

For those unversed, Eilish directed the entire music video (MV) for her new track in a bid to express her artistic prowess.

The video features the singer standing on the side of a road singing her heart out after making a new ex-lover sign an NDA.

The track is also part of the singer’s upcoming LP titled Happier Than Ever and follows a timeline of healing previously itched out in her 2019 debut album titled, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

