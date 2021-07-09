Billie Eilish releases official MV for new single NDA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lyricist and singer Billie Eilish has finally dropped her brand new single NDA and fans are in a frenzy over it’s the raw emotional depth of it all.
For those unversed, Eilish directed the entire music video (MV) for her new track in a bid to express her artistic prowess.
The video features the singer standing on the side of a road singing her heart out after making a new ex-lover sign an NDA.
The track is also part of the singer’s upcoming LP titled Happier Than Ever and follows a timeline of healing previously itched out in her 2019 debut album titled, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?