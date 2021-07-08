Machine Gun Kelly talks ‘great love’ with partner Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly recently sat down for a chat and got candid about his relationship with Megan Fox, as well as the ‘great love’ they share.

The singer got candid during his feature interview with InStyle magazine and began by admitting that his partner Fox is “like the earth.”

He was also quoted saying, “When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life.”

The singer also added that he wants people to completely “understand that this [relationship] is real.”

Kelly concluded by saying, “I don't think people get the opportunity to believe in real, great love, and that's what we have together.”