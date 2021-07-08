Melania Trumped captured in NYC for first time since leaving White House

Former First Lady of the US, Melania Trump, has recently been captured in New York.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old was spotted walking to the Trump Tower in Manhattan, making her first public appearance after exiting the White House.

"While Palm Beach is their main residence, the Trumps go back and forth from New York to New Jersey during the summer season," a source close to Donald Trump tells PEOPLE.

For her day out, Melania was captured in a brown jacket with white pants. The former FLOTUS paired her look with a white handbag and black sunglasses.

Take a look:



