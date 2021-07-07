'Spare to heir' Prince Harry was upset with royal family before meeting Meghan

Prince Harry was frustrated over how there was no place for him in the system

Prince Harry was frustrated with the royal family even before crossing paths with Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex, who always came in second to William, was upset over how there was no place for him in the system.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey said, "There was a lot of talk, even before Meghan was on the scene, of Harry saying, 'Why can't I do this'?"



Tominey also suggested Harry wanted to carry out his roles in a new way and “do it a bit differently."

Royal expert Angela Levin agreed to this saying Harry wants to do things the Californian way now.

She told the Andrew Pierce Show, “I think all this laying down laws is part of his determination to be a royal but in a very different way, a Californian way, where he is the person who is going to continue Diana's work more than anyone.

"I was quite shocked when he was saying, 'there's a large part of Diana in me and she thought the world would be changed by youth, and she loved the youth, and Meghan and I are doing exactly this.

"I thought 'hang on, he's making the speech that puts William second,'" Levin concluded.