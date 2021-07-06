Queen Elizabeth asked to pay reparations for Britain's role in slave trade

A Jamaican politician said her country plans to demand slavery reparation from Queen Elizabeth.

Olivia Grange, who is Jamaican Culture Minister, said a petition in this regard would be presented to the British monarch.

Grange, according to Express.co.uk said she wants to petition the Queen for compensation for all the citizens of her country.



According to the publication, the Queen has been urged to pay billions of pounds to Jamaica for Britain's role in the slave trade some 400 years ago



"We are especially pleased to announce that we have made further steps in our strides towards seeking reparatory justice for the victims and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade, the politician was quoted as saying.

She said Jamaica's National Council of Reparation has supported the petition and agreed "The Attorney General's chambers would need to weigh up the merits of the petition in the eventuality of the government of Jamaica's involvement in the petition."

Jamaica is within the British Commonwealth and the British monarch is titled Queen of Jamaica.

