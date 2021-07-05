Native Americans ‘fear’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Holy Water for garden irrigation

Members of the Native American tribe recently spoke out regarding the potential of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle using Holy Water found on their land to irrigate their gaden.

The claim has been brought forward by Native American tribute leader Eleanor Fishburn and during her interview with The Sun she claimed, “For us, this water is a pure water, a holy water and a ceremonial water.”

“As a native population, it is sacred for us and the idea that people in the area are using water from springs to water their garden is something that doesn't sit well with us."

“It would be great if they came so we could explain our history and culture and let them know about how sacred the water is to us.”

She concluded by saying, “It would be good to explain to them that if they are using the water to irrigate their garden, they have an alternative choice.”