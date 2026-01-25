Leighton Meester tells secret to her successful marriage with Adam Brody

Leighton Meester is touching upon what makes her marriage with Adam Brody stable.

The actress revealed she adores the kind of person her husband is and spends large chunk of her marriage admiring his personality.

“It’s so funny, because the other night somebody asked me that, and I was like, ‘I wish I had the answer,’ [but] I think just liking each other, and getting along is a big part of it,” the actress, 39, told People in an interview published on Saturday.

“It is sort of at a base level what it’s about. Just being like, ‘I really like this person,'” Meester added of her husband of 12 years.

“I think being with another person and knowing that they’re going to be imperfect and challenge you, and that you are far from perfect, is [important],” she told the outlet, adding that it is also key “to always be open and willing to work on yourself.”

This comes as Adam paid a heartfelt tribute to Meester after winning the 2025 Critics Choice Award for his role on Netflix series, 'Nobody Wants This.'

“Thank you for sharing this life with me and this journey with me. Thank you for our family. I love you with all my heart,” he said at the time, per a video shared online by the Hollywood Reporter.