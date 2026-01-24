Photo: Here's how Penélope Cruz felt about skipping Sundance Premiere of 'The Invite'

Penélope Cruz reportedly did not want to miss the premiere of The Invite.

As per the latest report of PEOPLE Magazine, Cruz will not attend the premiere of her new movie at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, 24th Janaury 2026.

It is noteworthy that The Invite is Cruz's first movie since 2023's Ferrari.

Spilling the beans on the matter, Penélope Cruz was "dying to go" to Sundance to debut Olivia Wilde's new movie.

While Cruz remains out of the spotlight for the premiere, her impact within the industry, particularly among fellow actresses, has continued to resonate.

In a previous interview with Italian publication IO Donna, Salma Hayek reflected on how difficult it was to secure roles in Hollywood during the 1990s as a Mexican actress, and credited Cruz as a vital source of support during that time.

“In the 1990s, there were no roles for Latinos. I had to fight for every opportunity,” Hayek revealed.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance star went on to praise Cruz, saying, “It’s true, luckily I was able to count on a community of extraordinary women at my side. Penélope Cruz … we were refuge and strength for each other.”

Hayek also highlighted the importance of female solidarity in sustaining her career.

"Female solidarity has been my strength, my inspiration, my safe space. Without this network, I don’t know if I would have had the same resilience," she shared, adding, "Friends are food for the soul — you learn from each other’s courage."