David, Victoria Beckham extend olive branch days after Brooklyn's outburst on social media

David and Victoria reflect on 'great memories' after Brooklyn Beckham's shocking post

Brooklyn Beckham has made his position clear in a recent, though shocking, post on social media, suggesting he did not want a reunion with his family.



His parents, in contrast, appear to have extended an olive branch by reflecting on "great memories" they had with their first son.

Platon, a British photographer, seems to have provided them an opportunity by sharing a throwback snap of the English footballer with his son.

In a caption, he pens, "Victoria arrived with Brooklyn, who was seven years old, Romeo, who was four and Cruz, who was just a baby. Brooklyn and Romeo charged into the studio wearing football kits, kicking balls, doing headers and other tricks."

"In this picture, although David stands alone, we see the love of his children tattooed onto his back. Family is everything. David Beckham, I salute you," Platon concludes.

The photo likely evokes a sweet memory the family once shared amid a feud that keeps heating up. Taking a moment to reflect, David reacts to the snap, writing, “Good memories.”

His wife, Victoria, also weighs in on the photo, giving an extra touching remark in the comment section, writing, "Brings back great memories!"

Amid these heartwarming comments, the cracks within the Beckhams appear to be a hard task to bridge.