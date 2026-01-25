Photo: Leighton Meester on importance of embracing vulnerability

In a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Gossip Girl alum Leighton Meester reflected on the importance of embracing vulnerability.

“I think being with another person and knowing that they’re going to be imperfect and challenge you, and that you are far from perfect, is [important],” Meester began.

The actress went on to share that making a bond work in the long term requires ongoing self-awareness and effort.

According to Meester, you must “always be open and willing to work on yourself” for a relationship to truly succeed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Meester revisited her previously outspoken views on workplace culture and its impact on a person's career.

She candidly admitted, “I’ve been in toxic work environment[s].”

“I think that a lot of people have experienced that,” she added. “Being around people who sort of… I don’t know, just, like, you have a boss that maybe doesn’t uplift you, or whatever.”

Despite those experiences, Meester revealed that she found the show’s “chaotic” energy both relatable and enjoyable to explore creatively.

Her co-star Josh Hutcherson, who also participated in the interview, expressed surprise at her confession, responding, “In this industry, that’s happened to you?”

“I know. It’s shocking,” Meester concluded.