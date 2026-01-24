Charli XCX draws parallels to real life & 'The Moment' character

Charli XCX gets candid about the mockumentary 'The Moment'

Charli XCX, a well-known musician, plays a fictionalized pop singer in her latest mockumentary, The Moment. But in her view, her character is not entirely fictional.



“I'm obviously quite related to my character, so I had a lot of inspiration to pull from,” she says during the screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival.

She also quips that her managers in the audience know how much she is like the character shown in The Moment.

“I would like to think I'm not as much of a nightmare as Charli in the film, but my real managers are in the audience and they probably know the true answer to that."

Like any musician, Charli admits that she had "spiral moments," adding, "I have been there." I think I am, as an artist, quite a volatile person. And nice though. I am quite nice too. Right?"

In addition, on stage, Charli is joined by the cast of her mockumentary: Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Isaac Powell, Rachel Sennott, Rish Shah, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, and Alexander Skarsgård.

Meanwhile, the logline of The Moment read, “A rising pop star navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

It will debut in theatres on Jan. 30.