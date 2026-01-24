Photo: Robert Pattinson gets candid about co-starring alongside Zendaya in 'Dune: Part Three'

Robert Pattinson reportedly enjoyed shooting Dune: Part Three.

In a new confessional with GQ Magazine, Pattinson weighed in on a myriad of topics, including his experience working alongside Zendaya on the much-awaited flick, which is slated for release later this year.

Reflecting on the unique nature of his profession, the actor, who is also a father of one, admitted that few careers offer moments quite like those found on a film set.

“You’ll never experience these things in any other profession,” Pattinson began.

He went on to explain just how surreal the experience felt, adding, “I mean, literally, I was experiencing things which hardly anybody in history has or will ever experience and it’s just absolutely incredible.”

Pattinson also recalled the moment the scale of the project truly hit him while filming one of his first scenes with Zendaya in the desert.

“Being out in the desert shooting Dune, it’s weird,” he shared.

“I remember shooting a scene with Zendaya, the first scene we shot together out in the desert, I’m like, ‘Oh! We’re, like, in Dune!’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah… we’re doing a Dune movie.’”

Laughing at himself, Pattinson concluded, “But it really was like, ‘It really feels like you’re in a Dune movie.’ It was really, really fun.”