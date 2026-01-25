Chris Pratt shows a raw, vulnerable side in new sci-fi thriller: director

Chris Pratt has taken on a markedly different kind of role in Mercy.

The film’s director, Timur Bekmambetov, was speaking at the movie’s New York City premiere on January 20 when he reflected on the actor's delivery of one of his most emotionally exposed performances to date.

Pratt stars as Chris Raven, a homicide detective accused of killing his wife, who is given just 90 minutes to prove his innocence before an AI judge sentences him to death.

“This isn’t just an action movie,” Bekmambetov explained. “We’re used to seeing Chris as tough and entertaining. Here, he’s vulnerable and broken. That was unique for him.”

The director singled out a final conversation between Pratt’s character and his wife as the most powerful scene in the film, calling it raw, painful, and deeply emotional.

He added that Pratt surprised him with how dramatic the performance was, especially given the actor’s action-heavy reputation.

Much of Mercy sees Pratt confined to a chair during the trial, a stark contrast to roles that typically involve elaborate stunts. Pratt previously said he asked to be physically restrained for realism. He noted that the resulting claustrophobia helped him stay emotionally grounded.

To prepare, Pratt also spent time with LAPD homicide detectives to get an understanding of the police work. He said those experiences gave him a deeper respect for law enforcement and the trauma officers face daily.

Mercy is now playing in theaters.