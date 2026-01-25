Bianca Censori likes to 'follow' Kanye West's rules on diet

Bianca Censori's reaction to Kanye West's controlling diet revealed

Several reports in the past indicate that Kanye West is having a greater say in what his wife, Bianca Censori, should do, wear, and eat.



The Yeezy architect reportedly never publicly spoke about the matter, but mixed reports often paint a conflicting portrait of the model's true response to her husband's rules.

Now, a report in Radar Online claims, far from being upset, the Melbourne native actually liked to follow Ye's instructions on her diet.

"Most women would hate this move, they would think their husband was controlling them, but Censori likes it because she feels her husband is supporting her and helping her look as good as she can," an insider explains.

A source also adds that Censori likes to put herself on display, so she doesn't mind West's instructions.

"Censori likes putting her body on display, she loves flaunting her curves, she is kind of an exhibitionist."

The report did not say whether the Yeezy model is also fine with following Ye's other dictates, such as on wardrobe and photoshoots.

But in a sharp contrast with Censori's lean and curvy shape, West has become "bloated", as photos of her recent outing show.

A well-placed source told the Daily Mail that, "Kanye has been traveling so much, so he has been going out to eat a lot and hitting the bread basket while treating himself to pasta because it's winter, it's cold, and a man has to fill his belly sometimes."

"He has had a problem with his weight for decades and tries his hardest to stay on a diet, but it is just not easy."

The report also notes West hides his belly in hoodies and sweatpants after treating himself to fried chicken, macaroni, and cheese.