Adam Brody's wife Leighton Meester reveals what keeps their marriage strong

Leighton Meester has finally shared the reason behind her successful marriage to Adam Brody.

Chatting with PEOPLE magazine, the 39-year-old American actress and singer opened up about her thriving marital life and what actually holds their relationship together.

Meester, who tied the knot with Brody in February 2014 just a year after dating, told the outlet, "It's so funny, because the other night somebody asked me that, and I was like, 'I wish I had the answer,' [but] I think just liking each other, and getting along is a big part of it."

She added, "It is sort of at a base level what it's about. Just being like, 'I really like this person.'”

Notably, the Gossip Girl actress and the 46-year-old American actor are parents to two children daughter, Arlo Day Brody, 10, and a son, 5, whose name is still not disclosed.

For those unaware, Meester and Brody first met on the set of their 2011 American romantic comedy-drama The Oranges.

They appeared together in public for the first time in February 2013 and got engaged in November of the same year.

It is pertinent to mention that Meester and Brody have appeared together in several films, such as Life Partner and River Wild, and television series like Good Cop/Bad Cop and Nobody Wants This.