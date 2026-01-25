Harper Beckham returns to Instagram with a sweet tribute to Romeo after Brooklyn's outburst

Harper Beckham just made a quiet return to social media in support of her brother Romeo, marking her first post since Brooklyn Beckham’s explosive statement about their family.

The 14-year-old took to Instagram to praise Romeo after he walked the runway for Willy Chavarria at Paris Fashion Week. She shared a video of his appearance, congratulating him in the caption on another successful show. The clip was later reposted by both Romeo and their father, David Beckham.

Her post comes at a tense moment for the Beckham family. Earlier this week, Brooklyn released a lengthy statement accusing his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of being controlling and manipulative, and claiming he has no desire to reconcile.

Neither David nor Victoria has directly addressed the accusations, although both have shared nostalgic family posts in recent days.

Sources have suggested that Brooklyn is particularly distressed about the distance growing between him and Harper, who was absent from his public statement. Insiders say he deeply misses his younger sister and feels heartbroken that the family conflict has affected their bond.

The situation has reportedly been worsened by Brooklyn blocking his family on Instagram weeks before his statement, a move his brother Cruz publicly clarified at the time.

Meanwhile, sources claim Victoria feels “betrayed” by Brooklyn’s comments, especially after years of protecting him from damaging public narratives. She is said to believe that both Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have been unreasonable.