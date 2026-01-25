Photo: Grace Van Petten reflects on character's emotional state from 'Lucy in Tell Me Lies' season 3

Grace Van Petten has shared insights about her character's mental state from Tell Me Lies season 3.

While conversing with PEOPLE Magazine, Van Patten has opened up about the emotional headspace of her character Lucy in Tell Me Lies season 3.

Reportedly, the actress discussed filming the “really difficult” and intimate scenes between Lucy and Alex, portrayed by Costa D’Angelo.

According to Van Patten, those moments are designed to reflect just how unstable Lucy has become emotionally.

“There’s something really dark about it,” Van Patten shared of Lucy's new romantic connection.

“Really dark and really tragic, and shows how low Lucy really is mentally.”

She went on to explain that Lucy isn’t outwardly expressing her inner struggles in her friendships or daily life.

Rather than opening up “to her friendships or [in] her everyday life,” Van Patten noted that Lucy works through her emotions in the bedroom with Alex, a choice that makes her behavior “even more secretive and subconscious.”

“She’s so far away from dealing with it in reality,” Van Patten added.