Alice Cooper breaks down the true meaning of 'School's Out'
Alice Cooper offered insights into the creation of 'School's Out'
Alice Cooper has reflected on his 70's classic anthem School's Out.
In a recent appearance on the Rock & Roll High School podcast with Pete Ganbarg, Alice Cooper took time to reflect on his storied career and the creation of one of his most enduring hits.
Opening up about crafting the ultimate summertime anthem with his 1972 classic anthem, Cooper revealed that the song would not have been possible without the influence of The Who.
“We understood what an anthem was after hearing My Generation,” Cooper told Ganbarg.
He went on to explain that what makes a song timeless is its ability to speak directly to the listener, regardless of era.
“It’s an anthem because 100 years from now, a 16-year-old kid hears that song and goes, ‘Oh, he’s talking about me!’” Cooper said.
Recognising that a true anthem needs a universally relatable hook, Cooper and his band leaned into a feeling nearly everyone shares.
Reflecting on the inspiration behind School’s Out, he explained that the concept was simple but powerful.
“At the same time, everybody hated school,” Cooper concluded.
“We thought, if you can capture the last three minutes of the last day of school before summer vacation, that would be a joyous song.”
