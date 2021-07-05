 
close
Mon Jul 05, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Bella Hadid serves styles goals during Paris outing

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Bella Hadid serves styles goals during Paris outing

Bella Hadid is unmissable with her fashionable looks.

Stepping out in Paris on Sunday, the model made sure to turn heads with her stylish yet casual look.

The 24-year-old opted for an olive minidress which she paired with black boots which she paired with a handbag.

For that perfect Parisian look, she kept her hair up in a messy bun with dangling strands which framed her face and made her ruby earrings pop.

Her outing comes after she walked the runway for Off White. 

Take a look:

 
Bella Hadid serves styles goals during Paris outing


Latest News

More From Entertainment