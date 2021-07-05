Bella Hadid serves styles goals during Paris outing

Bella Hadid is unmissable with her fashionable looks.

Stepping out in Paris on Sunday, the model made sure to turn heads with her stylish yet casual look.

The 24-year-old opted for an olive minidress which she paired with black boots which she paired with a handbag.

For that perfect Parisian look, she kept her hair up in a messy bun with dangling strands which framed her face and made her ruby earrings pop.

Her outing comes after she walked the runway for Off White.

Take a look:



