Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she enjoys exotic cuisine at Trevi restaurant in Rome

Kim Kardashian mesmerised people with her chic appearance as she enjoyed exotic cuisine at the Trevi restaurant in Rome.



The 40-year-old 'KUWTK' beauty shared several snaps from her chic outing in Italy on Sunday as her excursion continues.



The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star also shared snaps outside the Trevi fountain in the Italian capitol while rocking a stylish look.

'Tortoise Shell at the Trevi', she captioned her snap while dining at the restaurant.

The reality TV star was looking smashing in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana tortoise shell patterned mini-dress which showed off her true beauty.



Kim Kardashian had her hair pulled back in a bun while rocking some strappy heels for her night on the town. She also showcased her nails that matched her mini-dress from her Kim K Beauty line.