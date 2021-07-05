 
close
Mon Jul 05, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 5, 2021

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she enjoys exotic cuisine at Trevi restaurant in Rome

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 05, 2021
Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she enjoys exotic cuisine at Trevi restaurant in Rome

Kim Kardashian mesmerised people with her chic appearance as she enjoyed  exotic cuisine  at the Trevi restaurant in Rome.

The 40-year-old 'KUWTK' beauty shared several snaps from her chic outing in Italy on Sunday as her excursion continues.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star also shared snaps outside the Trevi fountain in the Italian capitol while rocking a stylish look.

'Tortoise Shell at the Trevi', she captioned her snap while dining at the restaurant.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she enjoys exotic cuisine at Trevi restaurant in Rome

The reality TV star was looking smashing in a strapless Dolce & Gabbana tortoise shell patterned mini-dress which showed off her true beauty.

Kim Kardashian looks stunning as she enjoys exotic cuisine at Trevi restaurant in Rome

Kim Kardashian had her hair pulled back in a bun while rocking some strappy heels for her night on the town. She also showcased her nails that matched her mini-dress from her Kim K Beauty line.

Latest News

More From Entertainment