Sat Jul 03, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 3, 2021

Karachi: Dump truck driver runs over traffic cop

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 03, 2021

KARACHI: A police officer was run over by the driver of a dump truck in the city's North Nazimabad area after he tried to stop him for a traffic offence, Geo News reported Saturday.

The  driver was stopped near Abdullah College, but he refused to park to the side, instead running the vehicle over Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hafeez, the traffic police said.

Following the incident, Hafeez was rushed to a private hospital, situated on Stadium Road. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of a fellow police officer at North Nazimabad Police Station and have started searching for the person responsible.

According to traffic police, Sub-Inspector Hafeez was stationed at North Nazimabad's traffic section.

