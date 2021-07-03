Karachi: Dump truck driver runs over traffic cop

KARACHI: A police officer was run over by the driver of a dump truck in the city's North Nazimabad area after he tried to stop him for a traffic offence, Geo News reported Saturday.



The driver was stopped near Abdullah College, but he refused to park to the side, instead running the vehicle over Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hafeez, the traffic police said.

Following the incident, Hafeez was rushed to a private hospital, situated on Stadium Road. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case against the suspect on the complaint of a fellow police officer at North Nazimabad Police Station and have started searching for the person responsible.

According to traffic police, Sub-Inspector Hafeez was stationed at North Nazimabad's traffic section.